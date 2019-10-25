UrduPoint.com
Record Legislation Made In One Year, 18 Bills Approved: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:55 PM

Record legislation made in one year, 18 bills approved: Minister

Record legislation made in one year, 18 bills approved: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat on Friday said that record legislation had been made during the last one year by approving 18 bills in the Punjab Assembly.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR here, he, presenting the one year performance of the law ministry, said that four bills were ready to be tabled in the PA while 11 important bills had been forwarded to standing committees for further processing.

He said that effective reforms had been introduced to improve the performance of law department, adding that all prevailing laws in Punjab were being updated and placed online after their translation in urdu language for the convenience of the people.

The minister informed that offices of District Attorneys and Advocate General were being interlinked with e-libraries along-with the system of monitoring so that cases could be processed soon and promotions would also be linked with their performance.

Likewise, all the departments were directed that no law would be approved from the assembly in future unless its rules were not formulated within six months by them, he added.

On performance of Social Welfare department, Raja Basharat said that five shelter-homes were providing free residential, food and medical facilities to the needy in Lahore and more than one lac people had been facilitated through this platform during the last one year. Such shelter-homes would also be established in every division of the province along with six hospitals in Lahore, he added.

He said that solid steps had been taken to regulate more than 8000 NGOs and funding of NGOs had also been scrutinized in accordance with the requirements of FATF.

Three percent job quota for the disabled was being followed and the regularization of 589 visually impaired daily wage employees had been started on the directions of Chief Minister.

