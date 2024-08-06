Record Number Of 9.3 Million Tourists Visited KP From May 1 To July 31
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A record number of 9.3 million tourists have visited scenic sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period starting from May 1, 2024 to July 31, reflecting boost in tourism sector in the province.
This cheering disclosure was made during a meeting on tourism held under the chairmanship of Zahid Chan Zeb, Advisor to Chief Minister on Tourism and Culture.
The meeting was also attended by Secretary Tourism Department and Director Generals of Tourism Authorities, said a press statement issued here on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Zahid Chan Zeb was informed that record number of tourists have visited KP in this summer season.
This growth in number of visitors is also because of tourism promotional activities being organized by all the authorities in Tourism Department KP, the meeting was told.
Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to KP CM on Tourism, Zahid Chen appreciated the efforts of Tourism department in attracting a large number of people to the province.
He also informed the participants of the meeting that cultural activities would soon be resumed in Nishtar Hall Peshawar.
He asked stakeholders in Adventure Tourism to get themselves registered on early basis with Tourism Services Wing.
Instructions were also issued to all Tourism Authorities to ensure enforcement of Khyber Pakhtukhwa Government Rest Houses and Tourism Properties (Development, Management and Regulation) Act 2020.
CM Advisor also directed all Tourism Authorities to upload data on KP Tourism website and mobile app.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar7 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father8 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI8 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator8 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)8 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki10 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II10 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon10 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..10 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar10 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal10 hours ago
-
Shining children of police officers get laptops10 hours ago