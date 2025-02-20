Open Menu

Record Number Of Pakistani Labourers Employed Abroad In 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 06:25 PM

Record number of Pakistani labourers employed abroad in 2024

In a significant milestone, the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment (BE&OE), an attached Department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has sent record number of skilled labourers to abroad for employment in 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) In a significant milestone, the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment (BE&OE), an attached Department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has sent record number of skilled labourers to abroad for employment in 2024.

According to an official data,727381 skilled labourers have been sent to aborad for employment, highlighting the government's efforts to promote overseas employment opportunities and boost the country's economy.

The majority of these labourers have been employed in countries such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman, with a significant number also working in European countries.

The BE&OE attributed this success to its aggressive marketing strategies, improved facilitation, and strengthened ties with international employers.

The move is expected to have a positive impact on Pakistan's economy, with increased remittances and a reduction in unemployment.

This landmark achievement was a shining testament to the government's unwavering commitment to providing Pakistani workers with lucrative employment opportunities abroad, thereby empowering them to contribute significantly to the country's economic growth and development.

Recent Stories

Sindh announces 500,000 solar system scheme for ci ..

Sindh announces 500,000 solar system scheme for citizens

2 minutes ago
 BingX Unveils New Futures Trading Page, Reinforcin ..

BingX Unveils New Futures Trading Page, Reinforcing Its Position Among Top 5 Der ..

8 minutes ago
 IHC judges approach SC to restrain Justice Dogar f ..

IHC judges approach SC to restrain Justice Dogar from serving as acting CJ

21 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity, conveys condolences with ..

UAE expresses solidarity, conveys condolences with Kuwait over martyrdom, injuri ..

27 minutes ago
 ADNOC to offer approximately 3.1 billion shares of ..

ADNOC to offer approximately 3.1 billion shares of ADNOC Gas through marketed of ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan historical, cultural ties to ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan historical, cultural ties to further strengthen: Gilani

2 minutes ago
Saba Qamar says living in Karachi for three months ..

Saba Qamar says living in Karachi for three months is not fun

33 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Armenian Minister of Econom ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Armenian Minister of Economy

42 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Office accelerates expansion ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Office accelerates expansion of Fosun International in Midd ..

43 minutes ago
 India will not make it past group stage of ICC Cha ..

India will not make it past group stage of ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad A ..

45 minutes ago
 Urvashi Rautela removed from Daaku Maharaj film ov ..

Urvashi Rautela removed from Daaku Maharaj film over provocative dance

53 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses launch of Gheras organic p ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses launch of Gheras organic products

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan