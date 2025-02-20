Record Number Of Pakistani Labourers Employed Abroad In 2024
February 20, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) In a significant milestone, the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment (BE&OE), an attached Department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has sent record number of skilled labourers to abroad for employment in 2024.
According to an official data,727381 skilled labourers have been sent to aborad for employment, highlighting the government's efforts to promote overseas employment opportunities and boost the country's economy.
The majority of these labourers have been employed in countries such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman, with a significant number also working in European countries.
The BE&OE attributed this success to its aggressive marketing strategies, improved facilitation, and strengthened ties with international employers.
The move is expected to have a positive impact on Pakistan's economy, with increased remittances and a reduction in unemployment.
This landmark achievement was a shining testament to the government's unwavering commitment to providing Pakistani workers with lucrative employment opportunities abroad, thereby empowering them to contribute significantly to the country's economic growth and development.
