Record number of vaccinations being carried out daily: P&SH Secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Saturday that the province-wide vaccination campaign was effectively moving towards its goals as record number of vaccinations were being carried out on daily basis.

In a press statement, he said that around 636 vaccination centres were operational currently.

Frequently increase coronavirus cases in Punjab was a matter of concern, he said, adding that in such pandemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona.

It was pleasant that a large number of peoples were increasingly participating in the vaccination campaign, he said.

He informed that there was no shortage of vaccinations anywhere in the Punjab, adding that ample stock of vaccines were available at all centers. He urged the people to immediately get them vaccinated so that we can return to normal life.

During last 24 hours, a total of 282,020 people across Punjab had been vaccinated, against the coronavirus, bringing the total number of vaccines administered across the province to 43,639,254 while 35,068 vaccines had been administered in the same time in Lahore.

A total of 5,906,898 had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

During the last 24 hours, 944 new cases were reported from Punjab. So far, the total number of cases had reached 427,584. Besides, 395,160 patients had fully recovered in Punjab, bringing the total number of active cases to 19,892. In recent 24 hours, 8 deaths were recorded in Lahore whereas 21 deaths had been reported in Punjab, while the total number of deaths had reached 12,532. In the same period, 13,962 tests were conducted making a total of 7,282,329 tests.

In last 24 hours, the overall positive rate of coronavirus was recorded at 6.8 per cent in all cities of Punjab, while the three-day average positive rate of 11.9 per cent in the provincial capital, 6.5 per cent in Rawalpindi, 5.5 percent in Faisalabad, 5.0 per cent in Multan and 3.1 per cent in Gujranwala.