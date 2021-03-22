Record of $1.5m paid to Broadsheet is missing, report submitted to PM Office reveals

(@fidahassanain)

Broadsheet Inquiry Commission says wrong payment could not be considered just as a negligence, unveiling the fact that all files of the relevant record are missing from the ministries concerne, Attorney General Office and Pakistan High Commission’s Office in London.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2021) A report of Broadsheet Inquiry Commission revealed that record of $ 1.5m amount paid to Broadsheet was missing, the Sources said on Monday.

The Sources said that the report of the commission was submitted to Prime Minister Office.

Broadsheet Inquiry Commission headed by Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed is conducting proceedings on Broadsheet scandal.

In its report, the Commission said that all the files of relevant record which was much important for the ongoing inquiry were stolen from all places.

It revealed that these files were stolen from the Ministries of Finance and law, Attorney General Office and from the office of High Commission of Pakistan in London. The report held that wrong payment could not be considered as negligence.

The Report comprising 500 pages was collected by Joint Secretary Zahid Maqsood at PM Office. So far, 26 witnesses recorded their statement to the Commission except a female legal consultant who did not appear before it despite that she was repeatedly summoned.