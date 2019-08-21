Record of 97000 tenants computerized in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) -:The police has computerized the record of more than 97000 tenants and rented properties in district Faisalabad.

A spokesman of police department told APP on Wednesday that there were more than 100,000 registered tenants in district Faisalabad and the police has so far computerized the record of 97323 tenants.

He said that this step would help beef up the security in Faisalabad, adding,police was taking strict action against property owners who fail to give data of their tenants or delay in getting the rent deeds registered with respective police station.

He said during current year,cases were registered against 304 owners of the rented properties on the charge of concealing their rent deeds and not informing the police on time while renting out their properties.

Meanwhile,SSP Operation Syed Ali Raza said that computerization of tenants and rented properties record will help in arresting the criminals easily. "This project will also help owners to get back their properties from illegal occupation of the tenants after expiry of the rent deed".