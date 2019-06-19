UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Record Of Ayaz Sadiq As Speaker National Assembly Was Worst: Fawad Chaudhry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:42 PM

Record of Ayaz Sadiq as Speaker National Assembly was worst: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that record of Ayaz Sadiq as Speaker National Assembly was worst.In his message on social networking site twitter, Chaudhry

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th June, 2019) Federal Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that record of Ayaz Sadiq as Speaker National Assembly was worst.In his message on social networking site twitter, Chaudhry said that, "Joint opposition was not a party but part of government, the record of Ayaz Sadiq as speaker NA was worse as he suppressed the opposition and refused to send panama reference to Election Commission of Pakistan".

He said Ayaz Sadiq also filed fake reference against Imran Khan.Chaudhry further said that during his tenure, opposition remained on boycott most of the time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Technology Election Commission Of Pakistan Twitter Panama SITE Fawad Chaudhry Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Martyr, premeditated murder': World expresses shoc ..

1 minute ago

Xi Says China's Friendly, Cooperative Attitude Tow ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong stocks surge on trade hopes 19 June 2019 ..

1 minute ago

UK crown dependencies agree greater tax transparen ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian Oil Minister Agrees to Join OPEC-Non-OPEC ..

16 minutes ago

Commissioner urges use of modern technology to che ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.