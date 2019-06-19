Record of Ayaz Sadiq as Speaker National Assembly was worst: Fawad Chaudhry

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th June, 2019) Federal Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that record of Ayaz Sadiq as Speaker National Assembly was worst.In his message on social networking site twitter, Chaudhry said that, "Joint opposition was not a party but part of government, the record of Ayaz Sadiq as speaker NA was worse as he suppressed the opposition and refused to send panama reference to Election Commission of Pakistan".

He said Ayaz Sadiq also filed fake reference against Imran Khan.Chaudhry further said that during his tenure, opposition remained on boycott most of the time.