Record of Sindh Revenue Department to be digitalized soon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Minister for Revenue and Industries has said that records of the Sindh Revenue Department will be digitalized soon, and registration work is underway with the assistance of the Punjab Information Technology board.He expressed these views while talking to the media in Shahbza Hall on Wednesday.

He said that in the first phase, digitalization of records will start on a trial basis, and later it will be available on a website in Sindh.

The minister said that relevant Mukhtiarkars were directed to complete digitalization work at the earliest. He said that after moving records on the website, it would help to eradicate corruption, and public complaints would be addressed in time.

Replying to a question, the Minister said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was investigating the M-6 Motorway scam and steps were being taken to complete the remaining construction work.

