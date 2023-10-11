Open Menu

Record Of Sindh Revenue Department To Be Digitalized Soon

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Record of Sindh Revenue Department to be digitalized soon

Caretaker Sindh Minister for Revenue and Industries has said that records of the Sindh Revenue Department will be digitalized soon, and registration work is underway with the assistance of the Punjab Information Technology Board.He expressed these views while talking to the media in Shahbza Hall on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Minister for Revenue and Industries has said that records of the Sindh Revenue Department will be digitalized soon, and registration work is underway with the assistance of the Punjab Information Technology board.He expressed these views while talking to the media in Shahbza Hall on Wednesday.

He said that in the first phase, digitalization of records will start on a trial basis, and later it will be available on a website in Sindh.

The minister said that relevant Mukhtiarkars were directed to complete digitalization work at the earliest. He said that after moving records on the website, it would help to eradicate corruption, and public complaints would be addressed in time.

Replying to a question, the Minister said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was investigating the M-6 Motorway scam and steps were being taken to complete the remaining construction work.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption National Accountability Bureau Technology Punjab Motorway Media

Recent Stories

Field officers to undergo performance evaluation: ..

Field officers to undergo performance evaluation: Secy Mines

1 minute ago
 Mali cancels Air France clearance to resume flight ..

Mali cancels Air France clearance to resume flights: officials

1 minute ago
 Qatari Armed Forces chief lauds PAF professionalis ..

Qatari Armed Forces chief lauds PAF professionalism, progress through indigeniza ..

15 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: LHC reserves verdict on bail petit ..

May-9 violence: LHC reserves verdict on bail petitions of Khadija Shah in 2 case ..

15 minutes ago
 Customs dept launches crackdown on non-customs pai ..

Customs dept launches crackdown on non-customs paid vehicles in KP: Minister

16 minutes ago
 Caretaker Revenue Minister Muhammad Younis Dhaga v ..

Caretaker Revenue Minister Muhammad Younis Dhaga visits SITE area

29 minutes ago
Youth plays crucial role in nation’s progress: D ..

Youth plays crucial role in nation’s progress: DC Kohat

29 minutes ago
 Timely control of crop pests imperative for food s ..

Timely control of crop pests imperative for food security: Chief Scientist AARI

29 minutes ago
 CEO Barrick Gold Corporation calls on CM Balochist ..

CEO Barrick Gold Corporation calls on CM Balochistan

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan ranked as 8th most vulnerable country of ..

Pakistan ranked as 8th most vulnerable country of climate risk: Dr Iqrar

23 minutes ago
 Chairman PTI challenges indictment order in cipher ..

Chairman PTI challenges indictment order in cipher case

23 minutes ago
 SC dismisses petitions against Practice and Proced ..

SC dismisses petitions against Practice and Procedure Act 2023

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan