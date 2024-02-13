Open Menu

Record Pertaining Fawad Chaudhry's Arrest Submitted At IHC

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM

The specific details of the cases, registered against former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in the twin cities, on Tuesday were submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The specific details of the cases, registered against former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in the twin cities, on Tuesday were submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Chief Justice IHC, Amir Farooq, heard the plea of Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday, seeking details of the cases registered against the former minister.

Islamabad Police apprised the court that two different cases were registered against Fawad Chaudhry at Abpara police station, whereas one case had been registered against him at Kohsar police station.

Superintendent Adiala jail clarified that Fawad Chaudhry was arrested on November 8, 2023, in a case registered at Abpara police station and NAB’s inquiry.

Fawad Chaudhry was arrested in an anti-corruption case registered in Punjab, for which he later obtained bail, he added.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until next week, directing the provinces to submit the details.

