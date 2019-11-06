Record revenue generation registered in first quarter of current financial year: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhgra here Wednesday said that due to government's economic reforms record increase has been registered in provincial revenue during first quarter for current financial year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhgra here Wednesday said that due to government 's economic reforms record increase has been registered in provincial revenue during first quarter for current financial year.

He made this disclosure in remarks for report of Revenue generation up to October 2019 � the first quarter of current financial year issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA).

The minister said that KPRA while maintaining its previous performance has generated revenue of Rs4.33billion by increasing 47 percent as compared to July-October of last financial year.

He said KPRA has also initiated concrete steps for providing guidance in entire sectors besides making tax system simple and easy to understand by implementing reforms policies for economic stability of the province.

Taimur Jhgra said that people and public services sectors were unaware regarding tax payment in the past and tax collection was also questioned however present government take it as challenge and had introduced reforms in different department and created awareness among people regarding tax payment.

He said money collected through tax was trust of people and government would guarantee its utilization for welfare and uplift of the province.