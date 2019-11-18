Record room of bank gutted in Faisalabad

The record room of a commercial bank got reduced to ashes here in the area of People's Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ):The record room of a commercial bank got reduced to ashes here in the area of People's Colony police station.

According to police spokesman,a fire erupted in record room of a branch of National Bank of Pakistan situated at Saleemi chowk Sitiana road due to short-circuiting on Monday.

The blaze engulfed entire surroundings and gutted precious record of the branch.

Rescue 1122 men rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.No loss of life was reported in the incident.