UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Record Room Of Bank Gutted In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:41 PM

Record room of bank gutted in Faisalabad

The record room of a commercial bank got reduced to ashes here in the area of People's Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ):The record room of a commercial bank got reduced to ashes here in the area of People's Colony police station.

According to police spokesman,a fire erupted in record room of a branch of National Bank of Pakistan situated at Saleemi chowk Sitiana road due to short-circuiting on Monday.

The blaze engulfed entire surroundings and gutted precious record of the branch.

Rescue 1122 men rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.No loss of life was reported in the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Road Bank Rescue 1122 National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline orders 50 A350 XWBs at Dubai Airs ..

58 seconds ago

MoHAP signs MoU to provide medication for cancer a ..

16 minutes ago

ERC’s continues development initiatives in Comor ..

16 minutes ago

Tawazun Economic Programme adds fourth company Han ..

16 minutes ago

Low rates to keep sapping bank profits: ECB

6 minutes ago

Dry fruit demand goes up amid high rates as winter ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.