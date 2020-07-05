Record Rs.114,311 mln allocated for ongoing hydel projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The government has made record allocation of Rs 114,311 million for various ongoing hydel projects under Annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

According to the planning commission, a sum of Rs 80,059 million has been earmarked for Dasu Hydro power Project stage- 1, Rs 14,069 million for Neelum Jhelum Hydro power project and Rs 5,024 million for Mangla Power Station Refurbishment and Upgradation of generation units.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 5,649 million for Tarbela 5th Extension Project, Rs, 3,265 million for Tarbela 4th Extension Project, Rs 3,200 million for Warsak Hydroelectric Power Station, Rs 1,358 million for Keyal Khawar Hydro power project and Rs 988 million for Golen Gol Hydropower project.

