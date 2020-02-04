UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 02:42 PM

Record sale being witnessed atThe Utility Stores Corporation (USC) outlets during last 22 days : MD The Utility Stores Corporation (USC)

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) across the country has achieved the sale target in just last 22 days after Prime Minister Imran Khan's

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) across the country has achieved the sale target in just last 22 days after Prime Minister Imran Khan's announced a relief package on basic essentials commodities, including sugar, pulses, rice, flour, edible oil and others subsidized at the Utility Stores, Managing Director USC Umar Lodhi said on Tuesday .

Talking to private news channel , he said incumbent government with computerize Utility Stores is providing food items to masses on competitive rates, across the country where more than five billion record sale was witnessed during 22 days after relief packaged was announced.

He said that unprecedented rush of customers was being witnessed at the outlets of Utility Stores due to substantial subsidy provided by the government to facilitate the public through its relief package.

He was also confident that the Utility Stores Corporation would ensure availability of essential kitchen items at reasonable rates to consumers in Ramadan as well.

USC MD said before the start of holy month of Ramadan government will also announced another relief Package for poor masses in country to facilitate them with affordable commodities.

He said so far no any complaint of quality or shortage of items had been received at his stores.

MD USC further said that the utility relief package is not only providing affordable commodities to the public but it is also helping us to check on "inflationary trends" in the open market.

He informed that surveillance teams of the corporation were strictly monitoring the quality, sales and services of the products across the country and any official involved in any mail practice would be dealt with ironhands.

