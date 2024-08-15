Record Scholarships Issued For Police Employees Children
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 09:51 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar issued record educational scholarships exceeding 520 million rupees this year to 7,549 children for payment of fees in
various degree programmes.
He said the last year, educational scholarships worth 850 million rupees were awarded to
police employees children, and this year, 1 billion rupees would be spent on the education
welfare of employees children.
A Punjab Police spokesperson shared that 262 students pursuing PhD and MPhil degrees were
awarded over 21 million rupees, and 277 students in MBBS and BDS programmes received
scholarships exceeding 96.3 million rupees. Scholarships exceeding 41.8 million rupees were
granted to 489 students in IT degree programmes while 115 students pursuing engineering degrees
were awarded scholarships of over 14.
1 million rupees.
Additionally, approximately 220 million rupees were given as scholarships to 3,006 students in
various BS Honors programs.
Funds exceeding 65 million rupees were provided for educational expenses to 2,590 students
at the intermediate level.
Moreover, 220 students pursuing business education were awarded scholarships
exceeding 18 million rupees. Scholarships of 7.2 million rupees were given to 97 law students,
5.4 million rupees to 102 BA students, and over 1.3 million rupees to 20 under-matriculation
students.
