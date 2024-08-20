Open Menu

Record Scholarships Issued For Police Employees' Children: IGP

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 09:39 PM

Record scholarships issued for police employees' children: IGP

Under the education-friendly vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, priority measures have been accelerated, resulting in the issuance of record scholarships for the higher education of police employees' children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Under the education-friendly vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, priority measures have been accelerated, resulting in the issuance of record scholarships for the higher education of police employees' children.

According to details, more than 96.3 million rupees have been distributed to 277 students enrolled in medical degree programmes for the payment of their fees. This amount has been provided to students pursuing MBBS and BDS programmes for their educational expenses.

Similarly, over 18 million rupees in scholarships have been issued to 220 students pursuing degrees in business education.

In total, more than 114.3 million rupees have been distributed to students in both categories.

On the instructions of IGP Punjab, the Welfare Branch continues to prioritise measures for educational welfare of constabulary.

Dr. Usman Anwar emphasised that the higher education of police employees' children is a top priority, and there will be no reduction in scholarships. He also mentioned that several MOUs have been signed with colleges and institutions to facilitate fee payments, foreign scholarships are being issued to talented students and complete guidance is being provided for career development.

Related Topics

Police Business Education Punjab Top Million

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

5 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

5 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

6 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

6 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

6 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

6 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

6 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

6 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

6 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

6 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

6 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan