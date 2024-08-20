Record scholarships issued for police employees' children: IGP

Under the education-friendly vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, priority measures have been accelerated, resulting in the issuance of record scholarships for the higher education of police employees' children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Under the education-friendly vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, priority measures have been accelerated, resulting in the issuance of record scholarships for the higher education of police employees' children.

According to details, more than 96.3 million rupees have been distributed to 277 students enrolled in medical degree programmes for the payment of their fees. This amount has been provided to students pursuing MBBS and BDS programmes for their educational expenses.

Similarly, over 18 million rupees in scholarships have been issued to 220 students pursuing degrees in business education.

In total, more than 114.3 million rupees have been distributed to students in both categories.

On the instructions of IGP Punjab, the Welfare Branch continues to prioritise measures for educational welfare of constabulary.

Dr. Usman Anwar emphasised that the higher education of police employees' children is a top priority, and there will be no reduction in scholarships. He also mentioned that several MOUs have been signed with colleges and institutions to facilitate fee payments, foreign scholarships are being issued to talented students and complete guidance is being provided for career development.