Record Sikh pilgrims attended Baba Nanak anniversary this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) This year, a record number of Sikh pilgrims attended the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in Pakistan.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) sources told APP that from October 1, 2024 to November 29, more than 60,000 Sikh pilgrims came to Pakistan and performed religious rituals in different cities.

Likewise, more than 13,000 Sikh pilgrims from the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, Australia and other countries reached Pakistan.

The sources further revealed that 2,559 pilgrims also came to Pakistan from different cities of India.

Sikh pilgrims performed religious rituals in Dera Sahib in Lahore, Nankana Sahib and Panja Sahib (Hassan Abdal). A large number of Sikh pilgrims were seen roaming and shopping the streets of Lahore and other cities.