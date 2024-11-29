Open Menu

Record Sikh Pilgrims Attended Baba Nanak Anniversary This Year

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Record Sikh pilgrims attended Baba Nanak anniversary this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) This year, a record number of Sikh pilgrims attended the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in Pakistan.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) sources told APP that from October 1, 2024 to November 29, more than 60,000 Sikh pilgrims came to Pakistan and performed religious rituals in different cities.

Likewise, more than 13,000 Sikh pilgrims from the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, Australia and other countries reached Pakistan.

The sources further revealed that 2,559 pilgrims also came to Pakistan from different cities of India.

Sikh pilgrims performed religious rituals in Dera Sahib in Lahore, Nankana Sahib and Panja Sahib (Hassan Abdal). A large number of Sikh pilgrims were seen roaming and shopping the streets of Lahore and other cities.

Related Topics

Pakistan India UK Lahore Australia Europe Canada Nankana Sahib October November From

Recent Stories

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2, ..

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..

2 hours ago
 Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

2 hours ago
 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

2 hours ago
 No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreig ..

No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office

2 hours ago
 PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

4 hours ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

5 hours ago
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

9 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

19 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

19 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan