Record steps taken for industrial development in 2 years: FIEDMC chairman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken record steps for development and improvement of industrial sector during the first two years of its tenure.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Faisalabad on Jan 2, 2020 and inaugurated Allama Iqbal industrial City. The project is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is most important in national progress.

He said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City is sprawling over more than 3,300 acres of land and its first phase will complete in Jan 2021. He said that Faisalabad is the industrial hub of Pakistan and two motorways pass by it. Its Allama Iqbal Industrial City project alone will generate jobs for more than 300,000 people whereas its other projects will bring an economic revolution in Pakistan.

He said that the PTI government was industry-friendly government as it had taken record steps for industrial development.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also adopted a motto that poverty and unemployment would decrease if industrial units would be established.

About the Allama Iqbal Industrial city, he said that various national and international companies had inked agreements with the FIEDMC to set up their units over 2,000 acres of land in the city. He said that international investors from China, UK, Saudi Arabia and other European countries were willing to investment in this city. He said that an international standard airport would also be established adjacent to the city after its completion.

He said that the FIEDMC was also managing two other projects including M-III Industrial City and Value Addition City. He said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City would project job opportunities to more than 300,000 people, whereas M-III Industrial City and Value Addition City would help in construction of more than 10,000 houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.