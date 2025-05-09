Record Surge In Remittances Reflects Expatriates' Trust In Economic Policies: PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed satisfaction over a 31% increase in remittances during the first 10 months of fiscal year 2025, compared to last year.
"Remittances reached a record high of $31.2 billion from July 2024 to April 2025.
The record increase in remittances reflects the patriotism of overseas Pakistanis and their confidence in the country's economic policies," the prime minister said in a statement.
He said that the incumbent government was committed to national economic development, for which the overseas Pakistanis were also playing a central role.
-
