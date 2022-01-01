UrduPoint.com

Record Tax Collection Of Rs 2,920 Bln Reflects Best Economic Activities: Farrukh

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2022 | 02:28 PM

Record tax collection of Rs 2,920 bln reflects best economic activities: Farrukh

:Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said that record tax collection of Rs 2,920 billion by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) with an increase of 32% in the second quarter of the current financial year reflected the best economic activities in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said that record tax collection of Rs 2,920 billion by Federal board of Revenue (FBR) with an increase of 32% in the second quarter of the current financial year reflected the best economic activities in the country.

� In a tweet, he said that collected amount was Rs 287 billion more than the tax target of 2,633 billion.

The minister said that in the same period last year, 2204 billion tax were collected.

He said that Rs 600 billion tax had been collected in December 2021 alone.

