Record tourist arrives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2023: Galyat takes the lead

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The Department of Tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday has released its annual report on tourist arrivals for the year 2023, revealing impressive figures and highlighting the province's growing appeal for both domestic and international tourists.

The comprehensive data was collected under the oversight of the World Bank's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism (KITE) Centres Project 1422.

From January 1st to December 26th, 2023, a remarkable total of 16,988,946 tourists explored the various districts of the province. Notably, the number of foreign tourists visiting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached 4,554, underscoring the province's increasing global recognition as a travel destination.

The Tourism Department's report disclosed that Galyat emerged as the top attraction in 2023, with over 6.34 million tourists visiting for sightseeing and recreational activities throughout the year. Naran Kaghan Valley and Malam Jabba also drew substantial crowds, hosting 5.08 million and 3.

54 million tourists, respectively.

In addition, Upper and Lower Dir experienced a combined influx of 1,380,740 tourists seeking to explore the scenic beauty of the region. Lower Chitral recorded a significant number of 591,330 tourists, while Upper Chitral welcomed 38,771 visitors during the year.

Foreign tourist arrivals painted a diverse picture, with Lower Chitral leading the way by hosting 1,624 international tourists. Upper Chitral received 791 foreign visitors, while Dir (Upper and Lower) recorded 417, Swat Valley saw 237, Malam Jabba attracted 588, and Naran Kaghan Valley witnessed 897 foreign tourists.

These impressive figures underscore the rich tapestry of attractions that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offers, as both domestic and international travelers continue to show heightened interest in exploring the province's breathtaking landscapes and cultural heritage.

The positive trend in tourism showed for the region's futuristic economic development and global standing as a premier travel destination.