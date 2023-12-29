Open Menu

Record Tourist Arrives In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa In 2023: Galyat Takes The Lead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2023 | 05:46 PM

Record tourist arrives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2023: Galyat takes the lead

The Department of Tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday has released its annual report on tourist arrivals for the year 2023, revealing impressive figures and highlighting the province's growing appeal for both domestic and international tourists

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The Department of Tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday has released its annual report on tourist arrivals for the year 2023, revealing impressive figures and highlighting the province's growing appeal for both domestic and international tourists.

The comprehensive data was collected under the oversight of the World Bank's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism (KITE) Centres Project 1422.

From January 1st to December 26th, 2023, a remarkable total of 16,988,946 tourists explored the various districts of the province. Notably, the number of foreign tourists visiting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached 4,554, underscoring the province's increasing global recognition as a travel destination.

The Tourism Department's report disclosed that Galyat emerged as the top attraction in 2023, with over 6.34 million tourists visiting for sightseeing and recreational activities throughout the year. Naran Kaghan Valley and Malam Jabba also drew substantial crowds, hosting 5.08 million and 3.

54 million tourists, respectively.

In addition, Upper and Lower Dir experienced a combined influx of 1,380,740 tourists seeking to explore the scenic beauty of the region. Lower Chitral recorded a significant number of 591,330 tourists, while Upper Chitral welcomed 38,771 visitors during the year.

Foreign tourist arrivals painted a diverse picture, with Lower Chitral leading the way by hosting 1,624 international tourists. Upper Chitral received 791 foreign visitors, while Dir (Upper and Lower) recorded 417, Swat Valley saw 237, Malam Jabba attracted 588, and Naran Kaghan Valley witnessed 897 foreign tourists.

These impressive figures underscore the rich tapestry of attractions that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offers, as both domestic and international travelers continue to show heightened interest in exploring the province's breathtaking landscapes and cultural heritage.

The positive trend in tourism showed for the region's futuristic economic development and global standing as a premier travel destination.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa World Bank Swat Chitral Dir January December Top Million

Recent Stories

Banks to remain open on Saturday, Sunday for tax c ..

Banks to remain open on Saturday, Sunday for tax collection

6 minutes ago
 Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange ..

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 29 December 2023

4 minutes ago
 PTA, HEC agree to raise awareness for preventing b ..

PTA, HEC agree to raise awareness for preventing blasphemous activity on social ..

9 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 07 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 07 paisa against Dollar

9 minutes ago
 GCWUS inks MoU with Urdu University

GCWUS inks MoU with Urdu University

7 minutes ago
 KP decides to open bank accounts for prisoners

KP decides to open bank accounts for prisoners

7 minutes ago
Seminar held for transforming education system to ..

Seminar held for transforming education system to mitigate gender based violence

7 minutes ago
 Asian stocks mixed on year's last trading day

Asian stocks mixed on year's last trading day

7 minutes ago
 S. Korea's export volume rises for 3rd month in No ..

S. Korea's export volume rises for 3rd month in November

7 minutes ago
 Infinix HOT 40 series: Redefining Mobile Gaming - ..

Infinix HOT 40 series: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

5 hours ago
 Spark Beyond the Ordinary; TECNO SPARK 20 Launches ..

Spark Beyond the Ordinary; TECNO SPARK 20 Launches in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Asian stocks open year's last trading day cautious ..

Asian stocks open year's last trading day cautiously

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan