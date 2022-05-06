UrduPoint.com

Record Tourists' Visit 7 Prominent Tourists' Attraction Sites In KP During Eid Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2022 | 06:01 PM

Record tourists' visit 7 prominent tourists' attraction sites in KP during Eid days

Department of Tourism, Culture, Sports, Archeology, Museum and Youth Affairs of KP and Provincial Tourism Project KITE, Friday released complete data of the number of tourists visited 7 different main attractions during the 4 days of Eid-ul-Fitr

According to the data released, more than 3.63 million tourists visited seven different prominent destinations in the first 4 days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the data released, more than 3.63 million tourists visited seven different prominent destinations in the first 4 days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

KP tourist places have steadily improved tourist arrivals recorded in the local economy, the tourism department spokesperson said while talking to media men.

Tourism provincial and district administration provided the best tourist facilities, the tourism department spokesperson added.

He said, for tourists, the Tourist Facilitation Facility was established at different sites and operational 24/7 with helpline facilities.

In the helpline, the officials are providing a full tourist guide, he further added. He said the Tourist Facilitation Facility round the clock is providing information about tourist tourism in the province, the spokesman informed.

He said tourists and travel information or any unexpected situation helpline number 1422 to avoid any problem to the tourists.

He also urged the tourists to follow the guidelines of tourism through social media channels to ensure safe travel before leaving for tourist attractions and to ensure responsible tourism, the tourism department spokesperson said.

