Record Uplift Projects Completed During PTI Govt: Rafaqat Gillani

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:11 PM

Record uplift projects completed during PTI govt: Rafaqat Gillani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Political Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani has said that record development projects have been completed in the first three years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said this while inaugurating the second phase of Layyah Chowk Azam dual carriageway road, says a handout issued here on Thursday.

Rafaqat Gillani said that 8-kilometre long part of Layyah Chowk Azam Road would be constructed with a sum of Rs 670 million.

He said that dualization of Layyah Chowk Azam Road project would cost four billion rupees.

He thanked Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for the release of funds.

He said that the PTI government believed in composite development and all development schemes would be completed without any discrimination. He said that public service was PTI's manifesto and all the promises made with the people would be fulfilled.

MNA Malik Niaz Ahmed Jhakkar, while addressing the ceremony, said that better transport facilities would be made available with the completion of the project.

Chairman Chief Minister Complaint Cell Shams Khan Niazi, Assistant Commissioner Niaz Ahmed Mughal and others were also present.

