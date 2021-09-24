UrduPoint.com

Record Uplift Schemes Completed In 3 Years Under Leadership Of CM Balochistan: Rehmatullah

Provincial president of Balochistan Awami Students Federation (BASF) Rehmatullah Kakar on Friday said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal has provided jobs to more than 18,000 unemployed youth in three years while record development projects have been completed in the province

According to in a recent Gailap Survey, BAP leader Balochistan Chief Minister Balochistan has surpassed all other provinces in terms of performance.

He expressed these views while he talking to workers of Balochistan Awami Students Federation at the party's central secretariat.

He said that the present coalition government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has in a short span of time constructed a sports complex in every district of the province, established colleges and schools, distributed CM scholarships and laptops to male and female students.

, extension of Sariab Road, Construction of Cancer Hospital equipped with modern facilities in the province, Ninth Bypass, Girls Degree College, Sabzal Road, Issuance of Health Cards and provision of jobs to 18,000 unemployed youth therefore majority of people of the province stand with Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

He said that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has put the province on the path of development and prosperity saying Balochistan Awami Party would win the next general elections based on its performance.

He said the workers of Balochistan Awami Students Federation are proud of the enthusiastic leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and stand with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

