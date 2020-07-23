UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Record Virus Deaths In Australia, No Case In N.Zealand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:03 PM

Record virus deaths in Australia, no case in N.Zealand

Australia on Thursday reported the single-highest fatalities due to COVID-19, officials said

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Australia on Thursday reported the single-highest fatalities due to COVID-19, officials said.

At least five people died in Victoria state and 403 new coronavirus cases were reported, said Premeir Daniel Andrews in a news conference, ABC news reported.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the last three months as infections surge in Victoria.

The national tally of coronavirus cases has risen to over 13,000 while the death toll has hit 133.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Health Ministry reported no case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

"It has now been 83 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source," the statement said.

Five patients recovered today and there are now just 22 active coronavirus cases in the country.

New Zealand has reported 1,205 infections and 22 people have died due to the illness.

The statement added that health authorities continue to conduct tests to determine the infection. So far, 448,786 tests have been done.

Related Topics

Australia Died Victoria From 786 Investment Limited New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

20 people injured in Parachinar blast

3 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

4 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 54,000 addition ..

19 minutes ago

Productive families accomplish 300 projects in 201 ..

19 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

19 minutes ago

Turkmenistan has been granted the observer status ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.