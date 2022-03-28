Records of all public gatherings broken: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's historic procession at the Parade Ground on Sunday has broken all previous records of public gatherings.

In a tweet, he said that all arrangements fell short due to the huge presence of masses in the gathering.

"Whether it was the sound system or lights, cameras or roads of Islamabad or motorways. By Allah's grace people came out in a large number that Pakistan has never seen such a scene.

Thank you Pakistan," he said.

However, Gill said some people were complaining that they could not reach the venue and that we should have waited for sometime more.

"It is true that the caravans that left should have been with us but if they had come, where would they have been? As there was no empty space left due to such a massive gathering. The fact is that whole Pakistan came out on Khan's voice," he said.