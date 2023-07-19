Open Menu

Records Of Land Dept Being Computerized: Mayor Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that all the records of the Land Department are being computerized where the citizens will be provided with a one-window facility for their land-related matters including ownership, transfer and lease of land in Karachi as all matters are being made transparent and improved so that no one complains in this regard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that all the records of the Land Department are being computerized where the citizens will be provided with a one-window facility for their land-related matters including ownership, transfer and lease of land in Karachi as all matters are being made transparent and improved so that no one complains in this regard.

He expressed these views on Wednesday on the occasion of inaugurating the renovated office of the Land Department and the new monitoring and surveillance system in the KMC building at the KMC head office.

He said that the installation of biometric attendance system will ensure the attendance of officers and staff, the security system has been developed on modern lines in the main office building of KMC with 42 modern cameras installed, which will improve the surveillance system in and around the building.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, General Secretary of PPP District South Karamullah Waqasi, Municipal Commissioner Nauman Arshad, Director Land Sabah islam, Director City Warden Raja Rustam and other officers were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab inspected the newly renovated office of the Land Department and reviewed the biometric attendance system installed here.

He said as a result of the initiative, the citizens approaching the Land Department will be facilitated. Like the Land Department, other offices of the KMC should be renovated and the recovery of the Land Department should be improved so that the development projects of Karachi can be completed. It is a central institution, so KMC officers should improve their performance and provide maximum facilities to the citizens.

Related Topics

Karachi All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves re ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves reshuffle in Cabinet

45 seconds ago
 DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in ..

DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in environmental sample

47 seconds ago
 Complaints regarding new connections, defective me ..

Complaints regarding new connections, defective meters being resolved on priorit ..

49 seconds ago
 Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

51 seconds ago
 AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery ..

AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery of patients

53 seconds ago
 PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in be ..

PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in better way: Inqilabi

37 seconds ago
S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful ..

S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute: ..

40 seconds ago
 Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance o ..

Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance on Ukraine Aimed at Spiting US ..

42 seconds ago
 Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

43 seconds ago
 Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US ..

Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US, Deprivation of Rights - Repo ..

10 minutes ago
 Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label f ..

Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label for Climate Action Group - Repo ..

10 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment org ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment organises 11th National Dialogue ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan