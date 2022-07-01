UrduPoint.com

Recounting Of Votes For Punjab CM: PTI Challenges LHC Verdict Before SC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 01, 2022 | 11:16 AM

Recounting of votes for Punjab CM: PTI challenges LHC verdict before SC

The PTI has asked the top court to set aside the verdict of the LHC and stay the process of recounting of votes till disposal of the plea.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed an appeal before the Supreme Court of Pakistan challenging verdict of Lahore High Court about recount of Chief Minister Punjab election held on April 16 after exclusion of votes of 25 de-seated lawmakers of PTI.

The PTI has asked the top court for immediate hearing on the plea, and prayed it to set aside the verdict by declaring it as illegal and unconstitutional. PTI has also prayed that court suspend the process of recounting till a decision on this plea.

LHC, in its verdict stated that the decision by Supreme Court of not counting votes of defecting members of a political party is squarely applicable to the election of Chief Minister held on 14th April 2022.

“It is an undeniable fact that 25 members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf had voted for Mr. Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz, whereas the party had nominated Mr. Pervaiz Elahi as its candidate.”

The court also directed the Presiding Officer (Deputy Speaker) of the election held on 16th April 2022 to recount votes after excluding 25 votes of the defecting members. As a consequence, if required majority, under Article 130(4), is not secured by any candidate, he shall proceed for second and further polls under its provisos for completing the process of election as required under Article 130(4), unless a candidate is elected by majority votes.

Though on recounting as directed, the consequential procedure and effect shall be in accordance with the Constitution.

The court further directed that the session, for this purpose, as originally called by the then Governor shall be resumed on 1st July 2022 (Friday) at 4:00 pm without fail and the session so resumed shall not be prorogued till the election process is completed and Presiding officer intimates the result of elected Chief Minister to the Governor under the Rule 21 and the Governor shall preform his duty, under Article 130(5), of administering oath without any hesitation and by ignoring any apprehension regarding conduct election, at any time before 11:00 am very next day.

The court further said that it cannot ignore the disorder in various sessions of the Provincial Assembly and warned that any attempt of disorder from any quarter shall be taken as contempt of court and shall be proceeded accordingly by this Larger Bench on formal information by any person.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Chief Minister Contempt Of Court Lahore High Court Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Hamza Shahbaz Governor Chief Minister Punjab Provincial Assembly April July From Top Court

Recent Stories

Petrol per litre price reaches historic high of Rs ..

Petrol per litre price reaches historic high of Rs248.78

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st July 2022

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges enhanced c ..

Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges enhanced capacity-building of scientists ..

10 hours ago
 Man kills couple over land dispute

Man kills couple over land dispute

10 hours ago
 Britain's Boulter dedicates Pliskova win at Wimble ..

Britain's Boulter dedicates Pliskova win at Wimbledon to late grandmother

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.