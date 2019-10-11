Recover journalist Mudassar Naru

The case of the disappearance of Mudassar Mahmood Naru, writer, poet and journalist, has caused great concern, not only to his family but civil society and the literary community at large

slamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019) The case of the disappearance of Mudassar Mahmood Naru, writer, poet and journalist, has caused great concern, not only to his family but civil society and the literary community at large.

Three literary bodies have passed resolutions concerning his case.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) endorses their statement and supports all investigation to ensure the safe return of Mr Naru.

HRCP has constantly pointed out that the state of affairs regarding missing persons in Pakistan must be fundamentally altered. Enforced disappearances are illegal and inhuman, and perpetrators must be held to account.