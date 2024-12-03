Recovered articles given to owners

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A ceremony was held at the Police Lines under the chairmanship of District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi to hand over stolen property recovered during November to rightful owners.

Superintendent Police Headquarters Ziaullah, on behalf of the Sargodha Police, handed over the recovered property worth Rs. 57,765,680 to its owners. Addressing the participants in the ceremony, the SP said that the Sargodha police were striving to curb criminal activities.

In the past month, the police arrested over 300 criminals, including 21 gangs, and recovered stolen property worth Rs 57 million.

The recovered property includes 89 motorcycles, 6 rickshaws, 1 car, 1 dumper, 2 tractors, cash, 67 cows and buffaloes, 36 sheep and goats, 1 horse, 3 tola gold ornaments, 14 mobile phones, and other miscellaneous items.

SP Headquarters Ziaullah expressed his determination to ensure the safety and security of citizens. He stated that the Sargodha Police is committed to taking strict action against criminals.