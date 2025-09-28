Recovered assets of Rs804 million handed over to their owners: CPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar announced the recovery of assets valued at more than Rs.804 million, which were returned to their legal owners during a ceremony held at Police Lines Faisalabad.

Speaking to the media, the CPO stated that these recoveries resulted from extensive operations conducted last month targeting criminal networks across the city. The recovered assets included a Toyota Fortuner worth Rs.20 million, 203 motorcycles valued at over Rs.20.3 million, gold ornaments, cloth, and cash exceeding Rs.20.7 million, five cars worth more than Rs.10 million, a Mazda truck valued at Rs.6 million, 56 mobile phones worth Rs.2.3 million, and eight rickshaws valued at Rs.1.1 million.

Some owners were invited to the ceremony to receive their belongings personally, while the remaining assets were returned through the respective police stations.

CPO Bilal Umar highlighted a significant reduction in crime rates across Faisalabad, attributing it to effective leadership, teamwork, and well-planned strategies.

He detailed that checkpoints have been established at city entry and exit points, patrolling has intensified in hotspot areas, and CCTV-based online monitoring has been introduced to curb vehicle theft and other crimes.

All police units, including police stations, the Dolphin Force, and other wings, are actively engaged in operations against criminals. Patrols by elite and Dolphin forces have been strengthened with new strategies, and monitoring systems have been expanded at police station, circle, and town levels to ensure better control over criminal activities.

The CPO emphasized that every police officer is courageously confronting crime, with the protection of citizens being the top priority. He reaffirmed Faisalabad Police’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring public safety, while also urging the public to cooperate to help make Faisalabad a crime-free city.