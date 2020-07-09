Recovered belongings of plane (PK8303) crash victims to be placed for concerned families at PIA center

Certain belongings of the deceased passengers flying on PK 8303 that crashed in Karachi on May 22, recovered by district government and rescue workers were being placed for family members of the victims at PIA Training Center near Terminal 01, Old Airport Karachi, from July 11 to July 13, said an announcement here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Certain belongings of the deceased passengers flying on PK 8303 that crashed in Karachi on May 22, recovered by district government and rescue workers were being placed for family members of the victims at PIA Training Center near Terminal 01, Old Airport Karachi, from July 11 to July 13, said an announcement here on Thursday.

Concerned family members had been requested to visit the place on the given dates, along with their original Computerized National Identity Cards (and a copy of the same) for identification of these goods/items that may be handed over to them after necessary and required procedure.

The families can seek further details in this regard from officials associated with the airline via phone numbers 021-99044394 and 021-99044862. Khursheed Ahmed Khan (0332-7423725) and Inamullah Jamil (0333-3101089) were said to be assigned to facilitate the bereaved relatives of the unfortunate passengers.