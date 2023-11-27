Recovered cash returned to trader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Over R215,000, recovered from criminals, was returned to a local businessman on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal said that police was committed to eradicating crime from the district, adding that the protection of lives and property of citizens is the top priority of the police.

The DPO said that criminal elements would be dealt with an iron hand.

Later, police officers were honoured with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation by the Sialkot chamber.