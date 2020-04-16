Recovered corona patients discharged from Mayo Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 26 recovered patients returned to their homes from Mayo Hospital whereas other coronavirus patients are under treatment at the Hospital.

Punjab Health department stated that with the return of these 26 patients, the total number of recovered patients returning to their homes form Mayo Hospital had reached to 73.

It further said that the province had conducted over 42,000 tests of suspected COVID-19 patients, and the per day testing capacity was being scaled up on emergency basis.

"The return of patients to their homes after recovery is a positive development and the government is taking all out measures for the prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus patients.The government is ensuring the provision of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to all staff working for the treatment of coronavirus patients", it maintained.