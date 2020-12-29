Recovered COVID-19 patients can develop mental, digestive issues: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Health experts on Tuesday said that most people who recover from COVID-19 were likely to experience mental and digestive disorders within 30 days of their recovery from the deadly virus.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr Faisal Javed said the majority of people who recovered or will recover from COVID-19 will suffer at least one mental health disorder about a month after treatment.

He also suggested that travelers arriving from countries where the new coronavirus strain is active should be cautious and limit gatherings where possible.

Symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat or body pain should be reported to the nearest hospital, Dr Faisal added.

Another Specialist VC Khyber Medical University Dr Prof Zia ul Haq said the daily count of fresh Covid-19 positive cases in country has seen a significant growth but there is no need to panic as the situation is completely under control.

He said that government has taken several wise steps to reduce deaths due to the virus in the country.

Experts said that the coronavirus was not totally over as virus cases were still being reported in Pakistan but acknowledged that the situation was far better compared to previous two weeks.

Dr Zia said that second wave of Covid-19 has become dangerous with having non-traditional symptoms therefore, preventive measures are utmost necessary.

He also explained that patients, who have recovered from coronavirus, have been experiencing upper abdominal pain, diarrhea and mental health issues.

A well-balanced diet can assist recovery in patients who have Covid-19 or are recovering after the illness, he suggested.