Recovered Mobile Phones Returned To Owners In Chiniot
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Chiniot, Abdullah Ahmed handed over more than 20 recovered mobile phones to their rightful owners. The phones, from various companies, were recovered by the police using modern technology.
According to DPO office, citizens expressed gratitude to the police and offered prayers for the successful recovery of their lost mobile phones.
DPO Ahmed assured that the police are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property.
In case of emergencies, citizens can contact the police helpline 15 or visit the nearest police station.
This initiative is part of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for a safe Punjab, which includes measures to prevent crime and apprehend criminals across the province.
