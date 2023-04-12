Recovery against defaulters of WSSCM accelerates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) ::The recovery drive against the defaulters of Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) has been accelerated on the directives of Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer WSSCM Captain retired Abdur Rahman.

Assistant Commissioner Mardan Ayesha Tahir along with WSSCM citizen liaison and revenue teams took action against the defaulters and directed them to pay dues within three days.

She gave a final notice to those who throw rubbish at undesignated places and asked them to hand over the waste to the WSSCM staff in time and not litter otherwise the business entity will be fined.

No efforts will be spared in providing the best municipal services to the citizens of Mardan at their doorstep, she added. She warned the defaulters to pay their dues to avoid action. Deputy Manager Customer Relations Rahatullah, Social Mobilizer Sajjad Ahmad and others were also present on the occasion.