Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Recovery Against Defaulters Of WSSCM Accelerates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Recovery against defaulters of WSSCM accelerates

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) ::The recovery drive against the defaulters of Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) has been accelerated on the directives of Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer WSSCM Captain retired Abdur Rahman.

Assistant Commissioner Mardan Ayesha Tahir along with WSSCM citizen liaison and revenue teams took action against the defaulters and directed them to pay dues within three days.

She gave a final notice to those who throw rubbish at undesignated places and asked them to hand over the waste to the WSSCM staff in time and not litter otherwise the business entity will be fined.

No efforts will be spared in providing the best municipal services to the citizens of Mardan at their doorstep, she added. She warned the defaulters to pay their dues to avoid action. Deputy Manager Customer Relations Rahatullah, Social Mobilizer Sajjad Ahmad and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Business Water Company Mardan Best

Recent Stories

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred caus ..

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred cause: Marriyum

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over pa ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Muba ..

43 minutes ago
 'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One ..

'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One Million Plants

1 hour ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039 ..

Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039;Machines Can See&#039; summit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.