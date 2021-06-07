Recovery mission underway after Dharki train accident: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The relief and rescue operation of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at the site of Dharki train tragedy is underway to remove debris from the track with the help of cranes and other equipment, said spokesman of the Authority on Monday.

In a statement, he said the operation of rescuing the passengers trapped in bogies with the help of necessary machinery and equipment is nearing completion and the injured were being shifted to nearby hospitals. Pakistan Army personnel, Rangers, District Administration, Rescue 1122 and Sindh Police are engaged in the rescue operation, he said. Two Army helicopters were also involved in the rescue operation. Pakistan Air Force has also prepared two aircraft for rescue and emergency at Chaklala and PAF base Faisal Karachi.