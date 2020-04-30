Recovery of 17 out of 20 patients in Mianwali is encouraging: Provincial Minister for Forestry Sardar Sibtain Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Forestry Sardar Sibtain Khan said that with the diehard endeavors of district administration the recovery of 17 out of total 20 positive corona virus patients in the district was encouraging gesture.

Minister said that apart from anti-corona, dengue, locust, wheat procurement campaign was also underway in the district adding that all these four factors have great important and demanding.

The Forestry Minister Sibtain Khan has expressed these views while heading a review meeting at DC Office on Thursday regarding anti- dengue, corona virus, locust and wheat procurement in the district.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Omar her Chattah, DPO Hassan Asda Alvi, Parliamentary sectary local bodies Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, MPSs Abdul Rehman alias Babbli, Amin Ullah Khan, ADCR Arjumand Zia, CEO Health Dr, Iqbal Parvez, Assistant Commissioners Farhan Mujtaba, Bilal Bin Hafiz, MS DHQ Dr. Muhammad Khan, DFC Muhammad Rafique, and other concerned officers.

Provincial Minister said that it was need for monitoring specially on Anti- locust drive and to destroy the eggs of locust adding that any negligence in this respect may be resulted in big loss for agriculture sector.

Briefing the meeting Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah told that with the grace of Allah 17 of 20 tested patients have been recovered and it was hoped the rest of three will get recover soon, he said and added that arrangements were made for 277 patients in the district.

He also briefed about the setting up of screening of suspected cases, HUD Isolation Center wards, Field Hospitals, Quarantine center, mobile collector centers in the district.

Omar Sher Chattah for anti gangue indoor, outdoor, victor surveillance/ Larva sliding teams were motivated adding that over violation of infection diseases control ordinance 14 cases were registered while 1480 tickets given to vehicles over violation of section 144, 179 vehicle and 24 Rickshaws were impounded, similarly, shops are being sealed over the violation of lockdown orders.

He further said that out of total 51,000 deserving people Rs. 500 million have distributed among 39344 needy families whereas in connection with wheat procurement government has given target to purchase 727830 sacks from the district.

On this occasion MPAs Abdul Rehman Babbli, Amin Ullah Khan and Parliamentary Sectary Ahmad Khan Bhachhar also addressed the meeting.