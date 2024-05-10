(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi: (Zohaib Mansha - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10 May, 2024)

Recovery of Ammunition by Customs at international Departure JIAP Karachi

It is informed that on the night of 09-05-2024 at 11:55 pm, a passenger namely Mubariz Mehmood, bearing Passport # 744844 was identified on suspicion by scanner operator of Customs at International departures, JIAP Karachi.



Subsequently, the said passenger was intercepted by Customs Staff for thorough physical examination of his luggage.



Upon examination 27 (9mm) bullets alongwith a magazine were recovered from his luggage.

Surprisingly, the passenger had somehow managed cleared from the ASF scanner and security.

Subsequently, seizure was made and the passenger was handed over to ASF authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings as per law.