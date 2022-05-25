UrduPoint.com

Recovery Of Arms From PTI Leader's House Shows Real Intentions: CM

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said on Wednesday the recovery of arms from the house of a PTI leader had made clear the real intentions of PTI leadership and his followers

In a statement, the CM said that PTI wanted to create unrest and chaos in the name of long march but it could not be allowed.

A constable was shot dead yesterday as the state's writ was challenged. The killing of constable Kamal Ahmad and the seizure of arms had exposed their nefarious designs, he added.

The government would befittingly deal with all such heinous designs of the PTI.

Pakistan's image would not be allowed to put at stake as the protection of life andproperty of people was the responsibility of state, he added.

