Recovery Of Ayaz Mahar Demanded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 06:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A sit-in was held at Baberloi bypass in Khairpur for the recovery of Ayaz Mahar, a renowned businessman of Sukkur and PPP leader, who had gone missing from Karachi this week.

The relatives of Ayaz Mahar, along with a large number of citizens on Friday morning staged a sit-in on the National Highway at Baberloi bypass, demanding the release of the PPP leader. The sit-in disrupted the flow of traffic from Punjab to Sindh.

The protesters said that Ayaz Mahar should be produced before the courts if he is wanted by the police in any case.

Naveed Mahar, a brother of Ayaz Mahar told the media that Karachi police were informed about the missing Ayaz Mahar but they had failed to recover him.

Meanwhile, Khairpur SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso met with the demonstrators and assured them of the recovery of Ayaz Mahar. Later on, the demonstrators cleared the road. It is pertinent to mention that Ayaz Mahar contested the Senate election in 2018 from the PPP platform.

