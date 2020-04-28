UrduPoint.com
Recovery Of Coronavirus Patients Continue In KP

Tue 28th April 2020 | 03:24 PM

Recovery of coronavirus patients continue in KP

The recovery of coronavirus patients continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where 515 patients were fully recovered and sent homes till April 28

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The recovery of coronavirus patients continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where 515 patients were fully recovered and sent homes till April 28.

Officials in KP Health Department told APP on Wednesday that out of 1,867 patients of coronavirus, 515 were fully recovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who were sent homes after their tests were reported negative.

In Malakand division, about 171 patients were recovered followed by 88 in Peshawar division, 68 in Mardan division and 30 in Hazara division.

Similarly, 57 patients were recovered in Kohat division, 27 in Bannu division and seven in D I Khan division.

Giving details of recovery of patients in major cities, the officials said 40 patients have defeated coronavirus in Peshawar, 37 in Swat, 16 in Abbottabad, 35 in Kohat, 56 in Mardan, 12 in Swabi, 45 in Upper Dir, 50 in Buner and 18 in Nowshera districts.

The officials said the recovered patients were shifted to their villages and cities from qurantine and isolation centres in KP.

These patients also include those who returned from Afghanistan and Gulf countries after their tests were reported negative.

Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palas were the two districts of KP where no case of coronavirus were reported so far.

The official advised people to use masks while traveling outside of homes, avoid travelling on public transport, use disposable gloves, do not touch eyes and mouth in open, wash hands with soaps and maintaining two meter distance with people imperative to become safe from COVID-19.

