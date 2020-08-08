Recovery of Coronavirus patients in country reaches 259,604

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2020) The death toll reached to 6068 with 283487 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Saturday.

Sindh with 123246 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 94, 223 cases, Khyber Pakthunkhwa with 34,539, Balochistan with 11, 835, Islamabad with 15, 214 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2301 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2129 cases of Coronavirus.

The total number of recovered coronavirus patients in the country has reached 259,604 making it a significant count.

According to the latest statistics, there are now 17,815 active cases in Pakistan. As many as 842 new cases were reported over the last twenty four hours.

The sources said that 14 new deaths reported over the last twenty four hours.