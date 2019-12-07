UrduPoint.com
Recovery Of Quarter Tariff Adjustment Dues From Chaudhry Sugar Bills Challenged In Lahore High Court (LHC)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 03:02 PM

Recovery of quarter tariff adjustment surcharge dues from Chaudhry Sugar Mills owned by former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif through electricity bills has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC)

The counsel for Chaudhry Sugar Mills have challenged this recovery in LHC.

A petition has been filed by Shahbaz Haider from textile division of Chaudhry Sugar Mills.Ministry of water and power, commerce ministry, WAPDA and LESCO have been made respondents in the petition.

The petitioner has contended that production of Chaudhry Sugar Mills depends on electricity.

The production expenses also increase when the electricity bill increases. LESCO has started recovering dues in the name of quarter tariff adjustment through electricity bills. Recovering additional bills constitutes sheer breach of articles 2-A, 4,5,6,9, 14,15,18 and 25 of the constitution.The petitioner prayed to the court to nullify the recovery of quarter tariff adjustment arrears through bills declaring them illegal.

