Recovery Plea: Girl Refuses To Go With Her Parents

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 07:33 PM

Recovery plea: Girl refuses to go with her parents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :A 22-year old girl on Tuesday refused to go with her parents during the hearing of a petition filed for her recovery in the Lahore High Court.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry conducted the proceedings on the petition, filed by Mobeen Ahmad, seeking directions for recovery of her daughter, Umaima Ahmad. He submitted that Ambar, a resident of Sanda, had kidnapped her daughter. He submitted that he had got registered a case against her in Islampura police station. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for recovery of her daughter.

The girl, Umaima Ahmad, was produced before the court at the outset of the proceedings in connection with the case.

The girl submitted that she did not want to go with her parents in response to a court query for the purpose.

At this, the court allowed the girl to go with her friend.

However, as soon as, both parties came out of the courtroom, a brawl took place between them. Later, the LHC security arrested girl's father and brothers.

