Recreation right of all segments of society : Hasaan Khawar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Hasaan Khawar said on Saturday that recreation was the right of all segments of the society.

According to official sources here, SACM inspected the second tour of "Sightseeing Lahore Bus Service" arranged for mentally disabled persons.

The tour of 'Sightseeing Double Decker Tourist Bus Service' was organized for female inmates of National Institute of Mental Health.

Hasaan Khawar said that such activities would yield positive results on the mental health of patients.

Special Assistant said that tours could be organized on weekly basis keeping in view the demand.