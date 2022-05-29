Recreational activities increased at swimming pools

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The recreational activities have been increased at swimming pools as the temperature has jumped over 40 degree centigrade from last few weeks in Multan and the suburban areas.

A large number of people, especially, youngsters start approaching swimming pools in order to get a sigh of relief from the scorching heat. Most of the swimming pools are situated outside the city areas, while few are within the city limits.

The swimming pool owners have increased the bathing charges as the sun crossed 40 degree centigrade. The bathing fee of Rs 500 was being charged from each person at the swimming pools which was Rs 250 to 350 in the previous years.

The business of swimming pool remained almost closed during the last two years due to coronavirus. Now, most of the owners have completed the repairing work of pools and make operational while renovation and repairing work was continued on many others.

A youngster namely Muhammad Naveed Iqbal told APP on Sunday that bathing in swimming pool was the only solution to get protected from the scorching heat as they could not stay at home due to unscheduled load shedding. Bathing at swimming pools not only protect from the heat but also provide a best recreational activity to spend time with friends, he added.

Another youngster, Tanveer Ahmed said that he used to pay the bathing fee of swimming pools from his pocket money. He said that some of his friends could not afford Rs 500 daily for bathing at swimming pools.

A swimming pool owner, Muhammad Mumtaz informed that he has invested over Rs one million on construction of swimming pool and have only two to three months for earning per year. He said that he had to pay electricity charges, salaries of staff and other expenses for the whole year for the earning of two to three months season. He said that coronavirus restrictions have also caused loss to him as there was ban on bathing combined at pools.

Another swimming pool owner Ahmed Bukhash said that he has taken the swimming pool on rent of Rs 200,000 for three months. He said that the water of swimming pool was being replaced with fresh water on daily basis and a best drainage system has also been made. He said that comfortable sitting arrangements and facility of clean drinking water was also being ensured at his swimming pool.

Ahmed Bukhash added that charges of Rs 500 were not a big deal to spend whole day in the pool. He said that he was also offering special discount package to families and students at his swimming pool.

On the other hand, the visitors have complained different charges including parking fee for vehicles and motorcycles at the pool areas and also the extra charges of food items. They demanded of district administration to fix prices of pool fee and monitor the prices of food items being sold at the pools.

