Recreational activities to be restored soon at lake,park: PHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that work would start soon to restore recreational activities at lake and adjacent park.

During his visit to Shah Shams Park and Aam Khas Bagh along with Director General PHA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikraam here on Wednesday, Ejaz Janjua said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure the maximum facilities in parks.

He said that more trees would be planted in the city under public private partnership.

Speaking on the occasion, DG PHA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikraam said that work had been started at Shah Shams Park and Aam Khas Bagh to restore recreational activities.

He said electricity transformers had been installed at Aam Khas Bagh and supply would be restored soon.

The DG PHA added that 50 more gardeners had been deputed at parks to plant more saplings under clean and green Punjab programme.