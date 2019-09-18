UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Recreational Activities To Be Restored Soon At Lake,park: PHA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:49 PM

Recreational activities to be restored soon at lake,park: PHA

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that work would start soon to restore recreational activities at lake and adjacent park

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that work would start soon to restore recreational activities at lake and adjacent park.

During his visit to Shah Shams Park and Aam Khas Bagh along with Director General PHA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikraam here on Wednesday, Ejaz Janjua said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure the maximum facilities in parks.

He said that more trees would be planted in the city under public private partnership.

Speaking on the occasion, DG PHA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikraam said that work had been started at Shah Shams Park and Aam Khas Bagh to restore recreational activities.

He said electricity transformers had been installed at Aam Khas Bagh and supply would be restored soon.

The DG PHA added that 50 more gardeners had been deputed at parks to plant more saplings under clean and green Punjab programme.

Related Topics

Electricity Punjab Visit Bagh All

Recent Stories

Illegal constructions demolished during operation ..

44 seconds ago

Iranian-Made Delta Wing Drone Attacked Saudi Aramc ..

45 seconds ago

Trump Admin. Urges Congress to Permanently Reautho ..

47 seconds ago

Punjab Women Belt Wrestling Championship to be hel ..

52 seconds ago

Turkish delegate visits Punjab University

7 minutes ago

Highlighting Kashmir issue is govt's top priority: ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.