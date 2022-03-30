UrduPoint.com

Recreational Facilities Being Provided To People Nearby Their Homes: Administrator

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that we are providing recreational facilities to the people near to their homes by rehabilitation of parks

He said this while inspecting the park at Time Square Gulshan-e-Iqbal along with M&E Store here on Wednesday.

Executive Engineer M&E Imtiaz Bhutto and Additional Director Parks Tauqeer Abbas were also present on the occasion.

Administrator further said that standard and quality was being given priority not only in development work but also in installation and repair of street lights and for this purpose he was personally monitoring the work.

He directed the officers to ensure timely completion of development works.

During the visit to the park, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Iqbal Sand and Assistant Executive Engineer Muhammad Haroon were also present.

