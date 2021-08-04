Recreational facilities imperative for citizens in Covid-19 situation: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said that citizens were suffering from frustration and depression due to the worrisome Covid-19 situation and it was important to provide them with as many recreational facilities as possible

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said that citizens were suffering from frustration and depression due to the worrisome Covid-19 situation and it was important to provide them with as many recreational facilities as possible.

Renovation of all parks in Karachi and availability of other facilities should be ensured so that citizens could have a better time in these parks with their families, the Administrator said this on the occasion of a surprise visit to Jheel Park Tariq Road.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director Parks Junaidullah Khan, Chief Engineer District East and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Ahmed inspected various parts of the park and ordered immediate construction of the outer wall which has fallen from several places.

He said that the Jheel park was one of the old parks of Karachi and means of providing recreational facilities to the large population of the surrounding areas.

"In the evenings, a large number of citizens come to this park to spend their leisure time, so this place should be made as good as possible," he added.

The Administrator said that trees planted in the parks were helpful in improving the environment, directing to plant more and more trees including the ancient trees of Karachi, namely, papaya, jasmine, jungle jalebi, coconut and palm.

Ahmed said that a continuous tree plantation campaign was being carried out in the city by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and now this campaign was also being run in collaboration with the civil society.

"The Faizan Global Relief Foundation has provided 100,000 plants in this regard, while a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with NED University of Engineering and Technology to create 300 Miyawaki forests in the city. The Rotary Club and other social Welfare agencies are also helping us in tree plantation," said the Administrator.

He said that if we consider this city as our own and adopt it, we will also do our part in its maintenance. In this regard, it is welcome for the civil society to extend a helping hand.

He said that as the largest city in the country, Karachi also has many problems but we were trying to solve the issue and provide opportunities to the citizens to participate in useful and healthy activities.

"The purpose of turning to the parks of the citizens is to promote healthy activities for which more and more parks and playgrounds will be provided to them," he said.

He said when people turn up to parks, awareness regarding cleanliness is heightened and hospitals are deserted.

Ahmed also urged the citizens to take all possible precautions due to the current situation of Covid-19 and follow SOPs to minimize the harm.